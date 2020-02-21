Andre Nickatina coming to the Fremont Theatre

–Andre Nickatina​ will be live in downtown SLO at the Fremont Theater on Friday, March 6. Tickets are on sale now via ​Eventbrite.com​ or locally at ​Boo Boo Records​.

About the artist

Born and raised in the Fillmore District of San Francisco, Andre Nickatina (FKA Dre Dog) has been a Hip-Hop/Rap luminary since he stepped on the scene in the early 90s. His classic stage show combined with his rare interviews, distinct voice, original flow, and undying commitment to authenticity, has maintained a level of mystery and unique musicianship that has spanned three decades. The longevity of Nickatina speaks for itself, having released over 20 solo and collaborative projects to date, including collaborations with friends Mac Dre (R.I.P) and Tha Jacka (R.I.P). Selling out shows from coast to coast, he’s amassed a loyal fanbase spanning from college campuses to the big city. A diverse artist, Nickatina has gained critical acclaim for his work and vision as a filmmaker, receiving credits in multiple films as either a director, co-director, executive producer, or actor.

