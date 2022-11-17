Annual Christmas Light Parade returns Dec. 3

This year’s theme is ‘Deck the Halls’

– The 61st annual Christmas Light Parade will be held in downtown Paso Robles on Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls.” The parade is a downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association event.

The traditional light parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Paso Robles. Santa will be in residence at the “holiday house” in the downtown city park until Christmas Eve. The hours are posted on the house and on www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

The parade, which starts at 7 p.m., travels north on Spring Street from 10th Street to 14th Street, east to Park Street, then around the downtown city park on Pine Street to 11th St.

The deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, contact the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

The parade offers cash prizes ($100, $50, $25) as well as ribbons to winning entries. Applications are available at the main street office (835 12th Street, #D in alley) and online at pasoroblesdowntown.org, or by calling (805) 238-4103.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media