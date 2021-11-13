Annual Christmas Light Parade returns Dec. 4

2021 parade theme is ‘Country Christmas Memories’

–The Paso Robles Main Street Association, in cooperation with the City of Paso Robles will be hosting the town’s 60th annual Holiday Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Paso Robles.

The theme this year will be, ““Country Christmas Memories.” Entries for parade participation are being accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The parade, which starts at 7 p.m., travels north on Spring Street from 10th Street to 14th Street, east to Park Street, then around the downtown city park on Pine Street to 11th.

For a map of the parade route and for entry forms, click here.

