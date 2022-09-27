Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 27, 2022
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay
  • Follow Us!

Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay 

Posted: 5:35 am, September 27, 2022 by News Staff
Annual fundraiser concert 'Rockstock' returns to Morro Bay

Ricky Montijo walking into the crowd at 2019’s event.Courtesy photo.

Event is free to attend

– Listener-supported community radio station, 97.3 and 107.9 The Rock, will be celebrating its 8th year on the air with an annual fundraising concert at Morro Bay Community Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This marks the return of The Rock’s live concerts and silent auction, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. This event is free to attend.

Central California’s only volunteer-operated and listener-supported community radio station will wrap up its annual donation drive with ‘Rockstock 2022,’ a live tribute to the music of the late 60s with The Belairs. Also performing is the Central Coast’s Dulcie Taylor.

“It’s truly amazing to see the community come together to donate their services, time, and money to make this concert and the station a phenomenal success. After two years of pandemic pandemonium, we’re all ready to let off a little steam with Rockstock 2022,” says The Rock founder Hal Abrams.

Beer, wine, and food will be available. A silent auction will happen between musical acts.

Learn more at CentralCoastRadio.org.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.