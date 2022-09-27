Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay

Event is free to attend

– Listener-supported community radio station, 97.3 and 107.9 The Rock, will be celebrating its 8th year on the air with an annual fundraising concert at Morro Bay Community Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This marks the return of The Rock’s live concerts and silent auction, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. This event is free to attend.

Central California’s only volunteer-operated and listener-supported community radio station will wrap up its annual donation drive with ‘Rockstock 2022,’ a live tribute to the music of the late 60s with The Belairs. Also performing is the Central Coast’s Dulcie Taylor.

“It’s truly amazing to see the community come together to donate their services, time, and money to make this concert and the station a phenomenal success. After two years of pandemic pandemonium, we’re all ready to let off a little steam with Rockstock 2022,” says The Rock founder Hal Abrams.

Beer, wine, and food will be available. A silent auction will happen between musical acts.

Learn more at CentralCoastRadio.org.

