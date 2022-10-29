Annual gift card tree drawing fundraiser returns

Businesses asked to donate gift cards worth a minimum of $20

– Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will be hosting its winter fundraiser Gift Card Tree Drawing from Nov. 12 through Dec. 20. The event is a fundraiser for the organization, which works throughout the year to bring memorable events, and guests, to the downtown area.

Local businesses are requested to make a gift card donation (a minimum of $20.00) from their business to adorn the holiday tree. The organization will then be selling tickets for a chance to win all of the gift cards gathered.

The tree will be on exhibit at Bijou, located at 815 12th Street in Paso Robles. Tickets will be sold at the following locations: Jayde Boutique, Kahuna’s Surf Shop, and Odyssey World Cafe. The winner will be announced on Dec. 21 and items will be available the following day for pick up at the organization’s office located at 835 12th Street #D, in Paso Robles.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media