Annual horse show fundraiser supports local youth equestrians

All horse breeds and riders are welcome to participate in the show

– The San Luis Obispo County 4-H Horse Project is hosting the annual Back in the Saddle Open Horse Show on April 14. This event serves as a fundraiser for the SLO County 4-H Horse Project, supporting various activities such as shows, clinics, and awards.

All horse breeds and riders are welcome to participate in the show, which will feature western, ranch, and leadline classes. Each division will award a champion buckle and reserve ribbon, with fun prizes for leadline riders. The event will take place at Knudson Training Stables, located at 3880 Union Rd in Paso Robles.

Community members are encouraged to enter the show, spectate, or sponsor awards and prizes to support the 4-H Horse Project in SLO County. Last year, over 45 riders competed, and a larger turnout is anticipated this year.

Sponsorship opportunities include sponsoring championship buckles and ribbons for a division, providing items for prizes in the Champagne Pleasure classes, or making a donation.

For more information, individuals can call or text (805) 674-5831, join the Facebook page “Back in the Saddle Open Horse Show,” send an email to slohorseproject@gmail.com, or refer to the information and registration form.

The San Luis Obispo 4-H County Horse Project hosts horse shows and riding clinics each year, open to all 4-H horse project members in SLO County. These events focus on different riding disciplines such as Western, English, and Gymkhana, providing opportunities for members to enhance their horsemanship skills and compete in local fairs, including the Santa Barbara County Fair and the Mid State Fair. The culmination of each 4-H year is the California State Classic 4-H Horse Show.

Share To Social Media