Annual quilt auction benefits local nonprofits, homeless shelter

– The members of the Almond Country Quilt Guild have created a display of quilts that will be auctioned off this Saturday with proceeds going back to local nonprofits including El Camino Homeless Organization.

The auction is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Doors open at 6 p.m., auction starts at 7.

Those attending can look forward to a display of quilts crafted by the guild’s members as well as the auction to place bids on preferred quilts. An extra feature is the holiday boutique, offering a selection of handcrafted crafts and gifts, ideal for starting holiday shopping.

The annual auction is a tradition in the community, appealing not only to quilting enthusiasts but also to those who wish to support a good cause and, perhaps, take home a piece of art to be cherished for generations.

