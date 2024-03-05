Annual street festival showcases women-owned businesses

Event to be held on Entrada Avenue in Atascadero this Sunday

– This Sunday, Atascadero’s Entrada Avenue is gearing up for its 3rd annual Street Festival. Local businesses will be collaborating with Makeshift Muse to bring together over 50 vendors in a vibrant showcase of products and services ranging from gourmet delights to artisan crafts, all under the banner of supporting local, women-led businesses.

The event, free and open to the public, is a “testament to the growing movement of empowering female entrepreneurship and creating platforms for their visibility and growth,” according to event organizer, At Her Table. Attendees can expect an eclectic mix of stalls, from culinary offerings to handcrafted goods.

With no tickets or presales required, the experience is for all attendees to enjoy and to celebrate local talent and entrepreneurship. The event will be held on Entrada Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit: athertable.com/events or my805tix.com/e/street-festival

