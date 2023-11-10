Annual Turkey Trot returns to Atascadero Lake

Fifth annual event will be held on Thanksgiving day

– On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is set to host its fifth annual Turkey Trot at Atascadero Lake. This charity fundraiser aims to support ECHO’s mission of providing food, shelter, and supportive services to those in need.

Registration for the event opens at 8:30 a.m., and participants can join by showing up on the day with a suggested donation of $20—no pre-registration required.

Participants stand a chance to win awards for 1st and 2nd place in multiple running categories, as well as for the best Individual outfit, best group outfit, and best youth outfit.

Families are encouraged to bring their entire clan, including four-legged friends, for a day of festive fun. Attendees are invited to dress up in their quirkiest turkey-themed outfits.

The event, known for its “Wobble Before You Gobble” spirit, promises laughter, camaraderie, and community spirit. Participants can make a positive impact while enjoying the Thanksgiving festivities.

For additional event details, donations, or to learn more about ECHO, visit https://www.echoshelter.org.

