Annual Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff returns Aug. 14

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund

–The 22nd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff is returning for a night filled with quality wine, gourmet food and fun. Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries will battle it out for the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Award. All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors. The Paso Robles Rotary Club is dedicated to helping youth in the community.

During the 2020 pandemic, the Rotary Club donated more than $75,000 in scholarships. Help them continue supporting local youth and delight your taste buds with choice wine and excellent food at the 22nd Annual Winemakers Cookoff.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center on Aug. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets range from $50-90. To purchase tickets, click here.

