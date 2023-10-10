Annual Zoo Boo offers Halloween fun for all ages at Charles Paddock Zoo

Event returns Saturday, Oct. 28

– The Charles Paddock Zoo is set to host its annual Halloween event, Zoo Boo, promising an evening of spooky but family-friendly entertainment. On Saturday, Oct. 28, the zoo will open its gates at 5 p.m., and the festivities will run until 8:30 p.m.

Zoo-goers are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and bring their families for a night of themed fun. The zoo will be transformed with Halloween decorations, offering carnival games, Halloween activities, a haunted house, and a variety of tricks and treats for attendees to enjoy.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is home to an array of exotic animals, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, and various reptiles. Zoo Boo is an opportunity for visitors of all ages to enjoy a unique and memorable Halloween experience.

Admission to the event is priced at $15 per person for regular admission, $14 per person for zoo members, and children aged 2 and under can attend for free. Tickets are available for purchase at the zoo.

In an effort to promote sustainability, attendees are encouraged to bring reusable trick-or-treat bags.

For more information about the zoo and the event, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

