Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 30, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Another big turn out Friday for cruise down Spring Street
  • Follow Us!

Another big turn out Friday for cruise down Spring Street 

Posted: 4:37 am, May 30, 2020 by News Staff

–There was another big turn-out Friday night in Paso Robles for cruising. More than 50 cars drove up and down Spring Street while several hundred spectators watched the colorful collection of classic and contemporary cars from the curb.

Cruising has returned to the North County. It rotates, however, among Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero. Santa Margarita may host a cruise in two weeks.

Cruising Higuera in San Luis Obispo on Thursday nights has returned for the first time since the early ‘80s. Farmers Market was initiated to prevent cruising, but during its hiatus, circling downtown SLO on Higuera and Marsh had returned.

It’s an outdoor outlet to reawaken 2020 before summer reaches the North County.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.