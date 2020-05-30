Another big turn out Friday for cruise down Spring Street

–There was another big turn-out Friday night in Paso Robles for cruising. More than 50 cars drove up and down Spring Street while several hundred spectators watched the colorful collection of classic and contemporary cars from the curb.

Cruising has returned to the North County. It rotates, however, among Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero. Santa Margarita may host a cruise in two weeks.

Cruising Higuera in San Luis Obispo on Thursday nights has returned for the first time since the early ‘80s. Farmers Market was initiated to prevent cruising, but during its hiatus, circling downtown SLO on Higuera and Marsh had returned.

It’s an outdoor outlet to reawaken 2020 before summer reaches the North County.

Share this post!



Related