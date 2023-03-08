Anticipated rainfall expected to cause flooding

Heavy rainfall in the forecast this weekend, next week

– The National Weather Service is warning of heavy rainfall from Saturday through Monday, with additional potential for an “Atmospheric River” from Tuesday through Thursday next week. The NWS is calling this a significant storm that is expected to bring two to four inches of rain at 1/4-1/2 inch hourly rainfall rates, with up to eight inches of rain in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Storm update for the Thu – Sat timeframe! Forecast rainfall is trending a bit higher across the region. Small stream and river flooding is possible, especially for SLO & SBA Counties. Snow melt will increase the avalanche threat where deep snow persists. pic.twitter.com/Nqo01VNUH3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2023

Paso Robles City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible, such as drain cleaning. The city says its staff is continuing to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Sandbags are also available to those wishing to protect private property at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. Residents are advised to bring a shovel and bags.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177

During the storm, residents and visitors should avoid rivers, streams and low-lying areas as a rapid rise in water levels may occur. Pay attention to weather forecasts, emergency alerts and instructions from local officials and avoid non-essential during the storm.

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact Information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

Stormwater Hotline 1-805-227-7240 or stormwater@prcity.com