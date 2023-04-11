Applause Children’s Theater to present ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

Show features over 100 costumes and includes a group of over 30 talented young actors

– Applause Children’s Theater (ACT) is set to present the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast Jr. live at the Christian Life Center (CLC) located at 1744 Oak Street in downtown Paso Robles. The production will be held for one weekend only, from May 4 to May 6, with a matinee on Saturday, May 6.

Directed by Vikky Mullen, the Disney Junior version of Beauty and the Beast features assistant directors Taleya and Mariyah Putman, and stage manager Annie Thomas. As founder of ACT, Mullen has sought to serve the children of the community by providing a theater group for kid actors aged between 5 and 17 years old. Young actors are given the opportunity to work on full theater productions that require months of rehearsals and dedication.

The show features over 100 costumes and includes a group of over 30 talented young actors. It is double-cast, with young performers Diego Porras and Jacy Miller playing the roles of Prince and Belle, and Kia Cross playing Beast in one of the two casts. The two casts alternate performances, switching lead and supporting cast roles on alternate nights.

ACT intends to treat the audience as guests of the castle, offering intermission and after-show photos with the all-star cast Belle, Maurice, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Gaston, Lefou, Madame de la Grande Bouche, and many more. Recent ACT productions brought to the community in 2022 have included the Charlie Brown Christmas Revue and The Little Mermaid Jr.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast Jr. are now available for purchase online at Eventbrite or at the door. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children aged 10 and under, with children aged three and under free with lap seating. Seating is limited and often sells out prior to show dates, so advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Street parking and onsite disabled parking spaces are available at the event.

