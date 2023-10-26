Applause Children’s Theater presenting two new shows

-A message from Applause Children’s Theater-

Local youth to perform in Disney’s Newsies Jr., A Charlie Brown Christmas

– Come start your holidays off right with Applause Children’s Theater! With 2 shows, Newsies Jr and Charlie Brown Christmas, to choose from, you can’t go wrong!

Seize The Day with Disney’s Newsies Jr. on Nov. 10th or 11th. Under the direction of guest Director and Actor Mr. Casey Biggs, our very own Paso Wine Man. Casey has given his time to bring his knowledge and talent to these young performers. You’ll be doing flips for the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers to strike and fight for what is right! This musical features the advanced performers of ACT singing songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” Newsies Jr. is packed with non-stop music and dance perfect for the whole family. Choreographed by ACT’s Director and Founder Vikky Mullin.

Good grief! You won’t want to miss this. Come reminisce with your favorite holiday characters! Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the gang are ready to help you usher in the holiday season! Based on the traditional cartoon with fun musical selections added children and adults will enjoy this Applause Children’s Theater’s production. Twenty-five actors ages 4-13 are ready to put a smile on your face. Children are free and adults are only $15 so bring the whole family. Get your tickets now before they are sold out!

Shows are held at the Christian Life Center, located at 1744 Oak St. in Paso Robles.

For tickets and information visit www.applausechildrenstheater.com, www.eventbrite.com or call (805) 610-7187.

Show dates and times:

November 10 & 11

Applause Children’s Theater presents Disney’s Newsies Jr. in Paso Robles

At the Christian Life Center 1744 Oak Street

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (1.5 hour show)

Fun-filled musical theater production perfect for the whole family. Tickets at www.applausechildrenstheater.com or www.eventbrite.com.

November 17 & 18

Applause Children’s Theater presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

At the Christian Life Center 1744 Oak Street

Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m.

Fun-filled musical perfect for the family and kids are free! Tickets at www.applausechildrenstheater.com or www.eventbrite.com.