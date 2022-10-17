Applause Children’s Theater to present, ‘Charlie Brown Holiday Extravaganza’

Holiday play coming to Flamson Middle School for one night only

– The community is invited to welcome in the holiday season with a fun musical production presented by Applause Children’s Theater for one night only, Nov. 10, at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles. The show starts at 6 p.m.

The revue will feature everyone’s favorite Peanuts characters and beloved holiday songs. Applause Children’s Theater produces musicals that are fun for the whole family.

The play is free for children aged 12 and under, and $15 for adults.

To purchase tickets click here.

Click here to view the Facebook event page.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related