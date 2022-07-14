Applause Children’s Theater to present ‘The Jungle Book’ July 22

Community invited to free performance

– The public is invited to Applause Children’s Theater’s summer production of The Jungle Book.

This production is free to attend. The community is invited to travel through the jungle with all of your favorite characters. Sing along as, Bagheera, Baloo, Kaa, and the whole jungle work at saving Mowgli from Shere Khan.

The performance will be held at the Highlands Church outdoor stage in Paso Robles on Friday, July 22 from 2-3 p.m. Attendees should plan to bring their own low-back chairs or a blanket.

Click here to secure free tickets to the production.

