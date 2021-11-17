Apple Farm launches cookie cutter fundraiser to benefit SLO Food Bank

New ‘Marketplace & Cellar’ opens

– The new Apple Farm Marketplace & Cellar is launching a cookie cutter fundraiser on Dec. 3 during their “Sip & Graze” event to help raise money for the SLO Food Bank. A variety of holiday cookie cutters will be on sale through the holiday season for $10 each with the proceeds going to the Children’s Farmer’s Market, which allows kids to select from a variety of fruits and vegetables to take home to share with their families. An anonymous donor will match the funds raised for the food bank up to $1,000, making each gift twice as valuable. The “Cookie Cutter Christmas” tree will be located just inside the entrance on Monterey Street.

“In addition to the Cookie Cutter Christmas tree, we’ll have five other holiday décor sets around the property perfect for seasonal photos. And we look forward to celebrating with the community during our two sip & graze events,” said Sean Nolan, Apple Farm general manager. The sip & graze events are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 17 and will showcase locally grown and made products and producers.

About the new Apple Farm Marketplace & Cellar

The marketplace showcases local food and lifestyle products from olive oils, honey, and jams to lavender, caramels, and kelp. The goal of the marketplace is to integrate with area farmers to tell their story, share their products, and encourage visitors to get out and see where these amazing people are doing their work. The cellar will feature a revolving door of local libations, from wine, beer, spirits, seltzers, to locally crafted ciders, botanicals and mixers and will share information about the makers and where they can go to learn more. Large wall maps of the various farm trails, wine trails, cider trails, and beer trails will cover the wall to prompt guests to plot out their itineraries.

About the grand opening holiday sip & graze events

To celebrate the opening, the Apple Farm Inn Marketplace & Cellar will be celebrating with two sip & graze events on Dec. 3 and 17. Guests will be able to meet the maker and enjoy local spirits paired with locally grown bites and roam through six different holiday vignettes. From the Porte Cochere where a green Model T will be sporting a holiday motif (The Road to Christmas) to the upside down tree hanging from the two story windows in the cellar (Window Wonderland), to the colorful toy soldiers and gingerbread houses awaiting visitors at the restaurant entrance (A Cookie Cutter Christmas), there’s a place for everyone to enjoy and snap their favorite pictures. The other vignettes sure to set the stage for fun include a brightly decorated tree in the hotel lobby positioned against the curved staircase (My Christmas Inn), the Cellar Patio complete with another grand tree and window wreaths (Holidate), and a whole staircase filled with poinsettias, garland trimmed rails and a tree at the top (Holiday in the Marketplace). Local flavors will be curated by Chef Jacob Lovejoy of Love.Joy. Eat. Catering. The menu will represent the dots on the map of local farms, purveyors and makers, with savory and sweet bites paired with a signature line-up of wines, brew, cider, and a local cocktail. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, www.applefarm.com or www.farmsteaded.com.

