Applicants wanted for San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury

–The San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the California Grand Jurors Association seeks applicants for the 2021-2022 San Luis Obispo County grand jury.

A person is qualified to be a grand juror if he or she:

Is a citizen of the United States

Is at least 18 years old

Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to selection

Possesses ordinary intelligence, sound judgment, and good character, and

Possesses a sufficient knowledge of the English language to communicate both orally and in writing

For more information on the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury and to download an application: https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/gi/jury-grandjury.htm

You can also call and request an application from the Jury Services at (805) 706-3611. The application deadline is Oct. 2, 2020.

The primary function of the grand jury is to examine all aspects of local government, ensuring that the county is being governed honestly and efficiently and that county monies are being handled judiciously.

A grand jury is a body of the required number of persons (19 in San Luis Obispo County) returned from the citizens of the county before a court of competent jurisdiction and sworn to inquire of public offenses committed or triable within the county.

For more information on the San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the California Grand Jurors Association contact slocgja@slo.courts.ca.gov

