Applications available for school district advisory committee 

Posted: 7:20 am, September 20, 2023 by News Staff

paso robles schools re-opening

Deadline to submit an application is this Saturday

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District invites families and the community to apply and participate in the District Advisory Committee. The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 23.

As the district continues to experience declining enrollment, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees commissioned, at the Sept. 12 board meeting, the District Advisory Committee to review enrollment projections, district capacity, and the future of the dual immersion program. This committee will provide the board of trustees with a recommendation regarding potential school closure and/or the growth of the dual immersion program. There is an ambitious timeline with eight meetings during the next four months.

Those who are interested and represent any of the following groups are encouraged to join: The business community, professional groups, labor organizations, municipal governments, teachers and administrators, religious organizations, student representatives, public agencies, environmental planners, land owners, parents, and service organizations.

The application is accessible on the district’s website at www.pasoschools.org/DACapplication.

 

 

