Applications for leadership award now open

Funding available for young leaders in San Luis Obispo County

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is now accepting applications for the Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award for graduating seniors from any San Luis Obispo County high school who plan to attend community college, four-year university, or vocational school.

The award, “exemplifies Richard Weyhrich’s passion to empower student leaders and encourages young leaders to continue fulfilling their potential.”

Students who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and plan to graduate in the 2022-2023 academic school year are encouraged to apply. The application window is open until Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The scholarship application is available here.

Email Heather Fissel at heather@cfsloco.org or call (805) 543-2323 for further details.

