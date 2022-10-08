Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 8, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Applications for leadership award now open
  • Follow Us!

Applications for leadership award now open 

Posted: 6:24 am, October 8, 2022 by News Staff

The Community Foundation’s scholarship applications deadline approaching

Funding available for young leaders in San Luis Obispo County

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is now accepting applications for the Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award for graduating seniors from any San Luis Obispo County high school who plan to attend community college, four-year university, or vocational school.

The award, “exemplifies Richard Weyhrich’s passion to empower student leaders and encourages young leaders to continue fulfilling their potential.”

Students who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and plan to graduate in the 2022-2023 academic school year are encouraged to apply. The application window is open until Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The scholarship application is available here. 

Email Heather Fissel at heather@cfsloco.org or call (805) 543-2323 for further details.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.