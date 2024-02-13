Applications now available for Miss Mid-State Fair pageant

Applications due by Friday, April 12

– Online applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Miss California Mid- State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the fair, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and be a current resident (at least six months) of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, fair/pageant platform, talent, final question and evening wear. If selected as queen or princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2024 fair, participating in numerous public events, such as introducing performers, taking pictures and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive swag, with the queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize and 1st princess $500 and 2nd princess $250 and receiving prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. This show is free to watch with paid fair admission.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the administration office at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

Applications are due Friday, April 12, by 11:59 p.m., and are available online at www.MidStateFair.com on the applications page.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

