Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
You are here: Home » Politics » Applications open for seat on Downtown Parking Advisory Commission
  • Follow Us!

Applications open for seat on Downtown Parking Advisory Commission 

Posted: 5:47 am, December 1, 2021 by News Staff

parking downtown paso roblesApplications due by Wednesday, Jan. 5

– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission. The commission serves at the pleasure of the city council as a means to aid the city council in gathering public input on the operation, continued development, and management of the Paso Robles Downtown Parking Program, by providing advice to the city council and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.

The commission consists of seven members appointed by the council. As indicated in the commission bylaws, applicants must qualify as either a “downtown stakeholder” or a “community resource,” as defined therein. Commissioners are appointed to two-year terms after interview by the city council. All commissioners must complete a form 700 upon appointment of the commission and annually thereafter.

A copy of the commission bylaws and additional information is available on the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission website.

Applications may be obtained at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street or downloaded from the city website here.

Applications are due by Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, which is located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.