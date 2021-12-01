Applications open for seat on Downtown Parking Advisory Commission

Applications due by Wednesday, Jan. 5

– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission. The commission serves at the pleasure of the city council as a means to aid the city council in gathering public input on the operation, continued development, and management of the Paso Robles Downtown Parking Program, by providing advice to the city council and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.

The commission consists of seven members appointed by the council. As indicated in the commission bylaws, applicants must qualify as either a “downtown stakeholder” or a “community resource,” as defined therein. Commissioners are appointed to two-year terms after interview by the city council. All commissioners must complete a form 700 upon appointment of the commission and annually thereafter.

A copy of the commission bylaws and additional information is available on the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission website.

Applications may be obtained at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street or downloaded from the city website here.

Applications are due by Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, which is located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

