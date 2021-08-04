Area nonprofits receive $32,500 in grants from PG&E

Charitable funding to support individuals and families in SLO County

–To assist vulnerable area residents, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated $5,000 last month to Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter, an area nonprofit food provider. That brought the total amount of donations the company made to San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County nonprofits focused on community relief and food insecurity to $32,500 so far in 2021.

“We are very grateful for PG&E’s support,” said Sylvia Barnard, Executive Director of Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter. “We’ve experienced increased demand for our services because of the many challenges associated with the pandemic. The funds provided by PG&E have helped us extend our services to more local people who need help.”

Another recipient of one of the PG&E grants is El Camino Housing Organization (ECHO), which operates three facilities in northern San Luis Obispo County providing food, shelter and supportive services. “The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders brought new challenges to our community members facing homelessness and hunger,” said Wendy Lewis, ECHO President and CEO.

In the first half of 2021, PG&E made donations to eight nonprofits located in the area focused on community assistance and food insecurity. They include:

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO)

El Camino Housing Organization (ECHO)

Five Cities Homeless Shelter

Food Bank of San Luis Obispo County

Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter

Santa Maria Valley Meals on Wheels

Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County – Meals that Connect

“We wholeheartedly support the efforts of organizations that serve to meet the needs of people struggling with food insecurity and other necessities,” said Teresa Alvarado, PG&E’s Regional Vice President for the South Bay and Central Coast. “As a company and as individuals, we recognize the need to serve and support our hometowns.”

Individuals and families in need of assistance can find a food bank close to them by searching their county at https://www.cafoodbanks.org/find-a-food-bank, by dialing 2-1-1, or by calling the statewide hotline at (833) 544-2374.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related