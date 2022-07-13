Arizona band Puscifer coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Puscifer, the Arizona-born band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round has extended their Existential Reckoning tour, announcing a Sunday, October 16 performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

News of the date arrives as the band wrapped up their first trek in support of the 2020 album, a month-long outing that saw Puscifer bring audiences their largest scale productions to date, performing at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn’s Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver. Replete with aliens, and appearances from beloved Pusciverse characters, the show has been described as “a sublimely bizarre spectacle” (Phoenix New Times), a “theatrical show… offering up an entertaining set that extended far beyond music” (Consequence) and simply “out of this world” (Arts Fuse).

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time with VIP packages available simultaneously. Visit Ticketmaster to purchase and for additional details. Night Club opens on all headlining dates.

About the band

Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, Puscifer is an “electro-rock band, multimedia experience, traveling circus, and alien abduction survivors.” The group’s catalog consists of four full-length studio albums: “V” is for Vagina [2007], Conditions of My Parole [2011], Money Shot [2015], and Existential Reckoning (2020) — in addition to a series of EPs and remixes. Beyond the core trio of Maynard James Keenan [vocals], Mat Mitchell [guitar, production], and Carina Round [vocals, songwriting], the group’s ever-evolving ecosystem encompasses Greg Edwards (bass, guitar, keys), Gunnar Olsen (drums), as well as a cast of characters such as Billy D and his wife Hildy Berger, Major Douche, Special Agent Dick Merkin, and many more. Meanwhile, the moniker’s origins can be traced to a 1995 episode of the HBO classic Mr. Show where Keenan first used the name “Puscifer.” They’ve brought their unique live experience to life everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo.

