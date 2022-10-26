Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles CVS

Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police

– On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.

PRPD officers arrived at the business within one minute of receiving the 911 call and began escorting customers and employees outside out of harm’s way. Officers received information the suspect may still be in the business. A request was made to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department K9 unit to respond to the business to assist with searching the business. An extensive search of the building was conducted but the suspect was not located. Further investigation showed the suspect had fled out a rear exit door prior to officers’ arrival.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or on the web at:

sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

