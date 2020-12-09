Armed robbery reported in Nipomo 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Posted: 6:40 pm, December 8, 2020 by News Staff

Sheriff’s office seeks help from public identifying suspect

–On Dec. 3, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Chevron gas station at 460 W. Tefft St., in Nipomo. Witnesses say a man entered the station, displayed a black pistol, and demanded money and goods from the clerk. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and items and was last seen running away toward South Oakglen Avenue in Nipomo. No one was hurt in the incident.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance to identify the suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, 5′ 9″ tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black or navy blue sweatshirt, and a dark hat.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.



