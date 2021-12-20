Armed robbery reported in North County neighborhood

Suspect remains at-large

– On Saturday at approximately 1:48 p.m., a resident in the 9000 block of Coromar Court in Atascadero was standing in her garage when she was approached by a white male in his 20s. The suspect pointed a black handgun at the resident and demanded her purse. The resident gave the suspect cash and he fled the area on foot, according to Atascadero Police.

Shortly after the robbery, the Atascadero Police Department received multiple calls from residents on Colorado Avenue. The residents observed a male who matched the description of the suspect, walking on their property. One of the residents described a tattoo on the right side of the suspect’s neck, similar to the image below:

The area was searched by APD officers with the assistance of a K-9 from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter; however, the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described as being a white male in his twenties, standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. The suspect had a one to two-inch tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a black ball cap, a dark blue sweatshirt with white lettering on its front, blue jeans, and black and white Converse shoes.

The robbery remains under investigation. Please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051 if you have any information that could help identify the suspect.

