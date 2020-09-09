Man shot with non-lethal round and arrested after making criminal threats, taking hostages

–On Tuesday at approximately 1:39 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel responded to a report of suspicious circumstances and possible drug overdose in the 1200 block of Murray. The reporting party first advised dispatch that a subject was overdosing, then reported the same subject had a gun was threatening to shoot police officers.

Before officers arrived, the male, later identified as Zachary Northup, left his residence and entered a neighboring house that had an open front door. Once inside, Northup told the residents he had a gun and was holding them hostage.

Once officers arrived, Northup came out of the house but would not comply with their orders. Based on information provided by dispatch that Northup had a weapon and had taken a hostage, officers deployed one 40mm less-lethal gel baton round. Northup was then taken into custody without further incident. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Northup did not have a weapon. The two victims were not injured.

Northup was arrested and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for evaluation. He will be booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of criminal threats, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805.781.7312. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stopper @ (805) 549- STOP.

