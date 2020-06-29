Arrest made in Trevon Perry homicide case

Suspect is 23-year-old from Paso Robles

–On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Paso Robles Police Department detectives, along with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Ron, of Paso Robles, for the murder of Trevon Perry.

Trevon Perry went missing in the early morning hours of March 15. Friends and family reported him missing on March 16. The Paso Robles Police Department Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office, has followed several leads and has served dozens of search warrants throughout the state. Detectives identified a suspect, Nicholas Ron, who is believed to be an acquaintance of Trevon Perry. Last week, during a search warrant in Riverside, CA, PRPD Detectives, along with SLO DA Investigators, located human remains that are believed to be those of Trevon Perry.

On the evening of June 28, investigators located Nicholas Ron at his place of employment in the 1300 block of Spring St and took him into custody without incident. Ron was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a murder charge.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Bryce Lickness at 805-227-7450. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Share this post!

email

Related