Paso Robles arrest logs for May 15-22 

On May 15, Tyler Anthony Lewis, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 200 block of 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 15, Shelaugh Pauline Cairney, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 16, Diego Leonardo Ortiz, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and River Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 16, Matthew Edmonds Elliot, 41, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for having the wrong plates on a vehicle.

On May 16, Jorge Antonio Rosas Jr, 42, of King City Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 17, Joel Solis Archiniega, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Creston Road for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 17, Philip Milborn Hanna, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 17, Derrick Gene Aarhus, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Rosemary Street and Catherine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On May 17, Zach Thomas Elwell, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Montebello Oaks Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 17, Isaac Eric Gonzales, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for petty theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 20, Giovanni Ramirez Velasquez, 27, of King City, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, child endangerment, and possession of narcotics for sale.

On May 18, Frederico Luis Oseguera, 19, of Bradley, was arrested in the 900 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for DUI of alcohol with bodily injury caused to a person not the driver, hit and run causing death or injury, and for having a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 19, Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 19, Anthony Philip King, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 19, Eric David Lengyel, 44, of Riverside Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 19, Alexander Kurtz, 35, of Guadalupe Calif., was arrested in the 1200 block of the Isabel Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, the unlawful display of evidence of registration, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 19, Don J Bryant, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles for battery, willfully resisting delaying or obstructing justice, and for carrying a dark or dagger concealed on a person.

On May 19, Andre Devon Ratcliff, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On May 19, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 10th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and a suspended/revoked drivers license.

On May 20, James Jonathan Sanchez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 20, Tanner Wayne Cowan, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 20, Terry Louis Snyder, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 20, Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1700 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 20, Elijah Daniel Kalinsky, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 20, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 21, Martin Cuaravargas, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for any vehicle in an accident causing damage/stop.

On May 21, Esteban Aguilar Isidro, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 21, Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Park Street alleyway in Paso Robles for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 21, Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Nickerson Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 21, Anthony Jack Melton, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for elder abuse: inflicting pain on a dependent – felony, and willfully resisting delaying, or obstructing justice.

On May 21 Christine Nadia Hrciw, 56, of Porter Ranch California, was arrested on Highway 46 near the Union Road exit in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drug.

On May 21, Kansas Benzanashante Andersondors, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 22, Wilfredo Gutierrez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of the 18th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 22, Danny Allen Burrow, 41, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 600 block of 13th St. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of the specified controlled substance.

On May 21, Michael Lawrence Haller, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 22, Eren Karadeli, 34, of Walnut Creek California, was arrested in the 1000 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

