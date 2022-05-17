Paso Robles arrest logs for May 8-15 

On May 8, Kevin Lorance Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and position of a narcotic controlled substance.

On May 8, Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 8, Ryan David Phelps, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Oriole Way in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On May 9, Kevin Lorance Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse.

On May 10, Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 10, Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 11th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 10, Edgar Stanley Canales, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 10, Austin James Almendarez, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, a local misdemeanor warrant, willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 11, Severiano Ortegamoreno, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On May 11, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 11, Fernando Dario Saucedo, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ynez Road in Paso Robles for presenting a false ID to a peace officer, presenting false information to an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked drivers license, and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 11, Steven Lee Graham, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for robbery and battery.

On May 11, Allison Lauraine Clarke, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Rosemary Avenue in Paso Robles for the unauthorized entering of a house and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On May 12, Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 11, Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2900 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On May 12, Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on Highway 46 east near Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 12, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 12, James Daniel Devon Watson, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, possession or purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 12, Cheyenna Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fontana Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On May 12, Victoria Diaz, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fontana Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 12, Daniel William Chaides, 49, of San Diego Calif., was arrested in the 1800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for drawing/exhibiting a deadly weapon not a gun, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 12, Tavares Alexander Cheney, 23, of Katy Texas, was arrested in the 1500 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On May 12, Rebecca Ann Hurl, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 13, Paul Brian Bridgewater, 50, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 13, Agripino De Dios Esteban, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 19th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for an outside a misdemeanor warrant.

On May 13, Marco Martinezpacheco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being an unlicensed driver and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 14, Raquel GarciaLuna, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On May 14, Lucas Vincent Sprouse, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Pine Street in Paso Robles Ford disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 14, Jorge Mansfield, 44, of San Ardo California, was arrested on Highway one oh one north near the Spring Street exit in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 14, Logan Allan Johnson, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and River Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 14, William Shawn Wright, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On May 14, Robin Monique Portwood, 50, of Santa Maria California, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Highway 46 E. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 14, Isaac Eric Gonzales, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for violation of probation terms.

On May 15, Andrew D. Brown, 40, of Aptos California, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On May 15, Tyler Anthony Lewis, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested and the 200 block of 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On May 15, Lucinda Patricia Heath, 50, of San Jose California, was arrested on Paso Robles St. for driving under the influence of a drug.