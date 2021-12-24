Art Center Morro Bay calling for artists for ‘For the Birds’ exhibit

Show will go from Jan. 6 through Feb. 21

– Art Center Morro Bay presents its annual “For the Birds” art exhibition in partnership with the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival and Pacific Wildlife Care.

This show celebrates aviators, small and large, Earth’s co-habitants, evolving and living here well before us. They have been a source of inspiration for millenia. From the locale of the Morro Bay National Estuary, Morro Bay Art Association hosts this visual art event honoring a vast array of indigenous species of birds and all bird-related art concepts and interpretations.

This show aims to “awaken our emotional connection to the environment and remind us of what exactly we’re losing as we’re squandering our planet,” says Art Center Morro Bay. This theme is open to every twist of interpretation, from realistic art to surreal open fantasy.

Artists can bring birds-related artworks in all media, 2D and 3D. This exhibit welcomes paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and mixed media applied on any material. Artworks must be wired and crafted in a solid way for display.

Framed and unframed art will be accepted, properly wired. Vintage frames must be refurbished properly. Mixed media must hold their shape and 3D works built well. Three dimensional art including sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and glass is also welcome, as well as all forms of photographic work, but not giclée copies or low quality photo prints on canvas.

Entry forms are available at artcentermorrobay.org/index.php/entry-forms/

Gallery hanging policy: https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/FORMS-HANGING-POLICY-JUNE-2021.pdf

Art Take-in Day is Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The show will go from Jan. 6 through Feb. 21. There will be a reception Sunday, Jan. 9, pending COVID restrictions.

Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main Street in Morro Bay. For more information go to www.artcentermorrobay.org or call (805) 772-2504.

