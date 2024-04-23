Art of Joan Brown to be featured at Park Street Gallery

Public invited to meet the artist May 4 at Art After Dark

– Park Street Gallery will showcase the artwork of Joan Brown during Paso Robles Art After Dark.

Brown, who transitioned from a successful career in higher education to pursue her passion for Fine Art, has honed her unique style through years of formal training with contemporary artists. Her images offer a distinct interpretation of her experiences and values.

“Art, to me, embodies beauty,” said Brown, “Whether it serves to calm, delight, or inspire, beauty is fundamental and sincere. If I can remind someone of the exquisite beauty surrounding us when we pause to observe, I am fulfilled. The natural world and our fellow species never cease to amaze me,” Brown expressed.

With both oils and watercolors, Brown’s work has garnered attention from the public and fellow artists alike. Her award-winning paintings have been showcased in state, national, and international competitions, as well as in regional art museums. Whether portraying figurative subjects in moments of quiet reflection or capturing the enchantment of evening light across landscapes, Brown’s paintings radiate with light, color, and emotion.

The public is invited to meet the artist on Saturday, May 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Park Street Gallery located at 1320 Park St., Paso Robles. Light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free and open to all.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website at www.parkstreetgallery.com or call (805) 286-4430. Park Street Gallery operates daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Tuesdays when it is closed.

