‘Art Park’ offered for children this spring at Centennial Park

Next sessions start in March

– Paso Robles Recreation Services will offer “Art Park” with instructor Mindy Dierks at Centennial Park this spring.

The class is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays in March, April, and May. Classes are for children who are at least 5 years old but less than 11.

In this after-school art enrichment class, students will explore the world of both two and three-dimensional media, such as pencil, colored pencil, acrylic paint, and clay. Students will learn by following the teacher in a step-by-step method that allows the child to see projects take shape from beginning to end with games, books, and music exploration sprinkled throughout.

Click here to view class times and enroll.

