Art show to benefit SLO County women’s shelters

Exhibition being held at Joebella Coffee Roasters in Atascadero

– North County artist Mandy Weathers is hosting an art show dedicated to aiding women and their children in San Luis Obispo County who are seeking a safe place. The art show, featuring Weathers’ unique creations, aims to contribute to the cause by allocating 75% of net art sales to support women’s shelters within the county.

The exhibition is being held at Joebella Coffee Roasters, located at 3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Doors are open daily until 3:30 p.m., offering visitors the opportunity to explore the collection until the end of October.

Weathers is known for her diverse artistic pursuits. With a background in commercial and residential garden design, she transitioned her talents into crafting quilted landscape tapestries showcased in galleries across Aspen and Durango, Colorado, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona. Weathers’ creative journey led her to the California Central Coast in 1986, where she shifted her focus to watercolor and acrylic painting.

Weathers’ work has graced galleries and art exhibitions in various states including California, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon. Her artistic expression radiates through her vibrant landscapes, florals, and abstract compositions. Capturing the essence of the ever-changing hues present in the hills, fields, and vineyards of the California Central Coast remains a central theme in her creations. Additionally, her interpretations of international destinations such as France, England, the Caribbean, and Scotland further emphasize her dynamic perspective on the world.

“When I paint, I enter an alternate realm—a realm of my own making. It’s a place where color, serenity, calmness, and joy harmonize,” Weathers said regarding her artistic process.

