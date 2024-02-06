Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Art & wine event planned at local winery 

Posted: 5:51 am, February 6, 2024 by News Staff

Pelletiere

Event honors Women’s History Month

– Pelletiere Estate Vineyard and Winery extends an invitation to the community for an art and wine event inaugurating Women’s History Month on Mar. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gathering will take place at 3280 Township Road, just off HWY 46 west, in Paso Robles.

Local abstract artist Jeanne Tierno will showcase her inspiring art, contributing to an event focused on women’s empowerment.

Guests will have the opportunity to appreciate a new collection by Jeanne Tierno, complemented by Pelletiere Estate’s selection of Italian wines available by the glass, and a selection of delightful cheeses sourced from Paso Robles Wine Merchants. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for this event, securing their free reservations at Pelletiere.com.

Janis Denner, the contact person for the Art & Wine event, can be reached at 3280 Township Road, Paso Robles. For further information, contact the office at (805) 239-9432 or via email at info@pelletiere.com. Additional details can be found on the official website at www.pelletiere.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pelletiereEstate.

 

