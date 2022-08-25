Arté de Tiza returns to downtown Paso Robles Sept. 17

Event returns after a two-year hiatus

– On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will come alive with excited kids and boxes of colored chalk, creating Arte de Tiza (chalk art.) Local students will create art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park. The event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Main Street Association, and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.

Any student enrolled for the 2022-2023 year, elementary through high school, is encouraged to compete for monetary prizes for first, second and third place. “Winners and their families were thrilled,” said Roger Bowsky, past chairperson.

“We are grateful for the dedicated volunteer members from PRAA and the Optimists Club who make this happen,” said Linda Garen Smith, PRAA president. “It’s great to be able to stage this event again.”

Simultaneously, throughout the morning, city visitors can watch the artists work and participate in Taste of Downtown sponsored by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. Spectators can sample creations from downtown area restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Contact Main Street for tickets to Taste of Downtown at (805) 238-4103.

For more information go to pasoroblesartassociation.org.

