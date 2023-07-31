Artists invited to apply for upcoming juried art exhibit

Fall juried show to be judged by artist Frank Eber

– The Cambria Center for the Arts invites community artists to participate in its fall juried art exhibit featuring juror Frank Eber. Submissions take place online from Sept. 1-5.

The show, held from Sept. 8 through Nov. 5, will feature two- and three-dimensional art at the gallery. Art will be displayed in the CCA Virtual Gallery Online and in the center’s physical gallery.

There will be an opening reception and talk by Eber about his selection process and why he chose the awarded entries on Sept 9, from 4:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend, enjoy refreshments, and mingle with the artists.

See http://www.cambriaarts.org for more details.

About the juror

Frank Eber grew up in Europe and worked as a professional illustrator and portrait artist. He was later mentored by Italian master painter Renato Castro, and his direct, loose style of painting was influenced by the old-world master. He describes his paintings as a personal response to the subject, to interpret what gives it life and to capture the energy within. Eber is an award-winning artist and signature member of the American Impressionist Society (AIS), the American Watercolor Society in New York, the National Watercolor Society, and an artist member of the California Art Club.

