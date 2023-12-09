Artists invited to showcase the beauty of Cambria in exhibition

Exhibition will be on display from Jan. 5 to Feb. 25

– The Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) is extending an invitation to artists for the upcoming exhibition, “Visions of Cambria: Shoreline, Sunsets, Shops, and More.” Scheduled to run from Jan. 5 to Feb. 25, 2024, the show will encompass both two and three-dimensional art, with a thematic focus on various iconic Cambria settings such as shops, restaurants, street scenes, back roads, the forest, and the scenic Cambria coastline.

Artists, regardless of their CCA membership status, are encouraged to participate and submit their work for consideration. The exhibition is open to all mediums, and non-cash awards will be presented to acknowledge outstanding contributions in different categories, as determined by multiple local jurors.

Several key dates have been outlined for the exhibition:

Starting from Friday, Dec. 29, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, artists are required to upload their paintings to the CCA website.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to Noon, Exchange Day facilitates the submission of new art and the retrieval of unsold pieces.

A special Artists’ Reception is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., featuring wine, live music, and refreshments.

The exhibition will be on display at the CCA Gallery from Jan. 5 to Feb. 25.

The final opportunity to retrieve unsold artwork will be on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

To participate, artists must pay an entry fee based on their CCA membership status:

CCA Members: $10

Non-Members: $15

Cabinets, Members: $15; Volunteers: $10

Cabinets, Non-members: $25

Submission and registration processes must be completed using the online form provided by CCA. For those unable to use the online method, artwork can be brought in on Exchange Day, where the gallery team will assist with the submission process.

Artwork must adhere to specific requirements:

Originality is paramount, with no part of the work copied from other sources.

All paintings and photos must be signed, and artists are limited to submitting three pieces.

Artwork must be securely wired, with hanging instructions available on the CCA website.

Pedestals are provided for three-dimensional work, and artists are responsible for securing fragile pieces.

Artists bear the responsibility of submitting high-quality images and paying the take-in fee. For those unable to use the online registration form, assistance can be obtained on Exchange Day.

Regarding sales:

Artists must have at least three of their four entries available for sale.

CCA will retain a 30% commission on each piece sold.

Artists are responsible for delivering sold artwork to the buyer, including communicating return or refund policies before delivery.

Monies from sold artwork will be mailed to the artist before the end of the following month.

For further information or inquiries, artists can reach out to the CCA Gallery at gallery@cambriaarts.org.

Share To Social Media