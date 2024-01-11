Artists wanted: Submit work for Cambria Center for the Arts exhibition

– Cambria Center for the Arts invites community artists to submit two-and three-dimensional art for the upcoming exhibit, “Bird’s Eye View: The Architectural Landscapes of the Central Coast.” The exhibit is scheduled to open on Mar. 1, and will continue through Apr. 28, with an artists’ reception on Mar. 2 from 4:30-6 p.m. Artists can submit their work online from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27 or drop off their art on Exchange Day, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. For submission requirements, visit the CCA website: www.cambriaarts.org.

Local resident Tigg Morales will be the featured artist. Morales, with a degree in Graphic Communications from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, has explored various art forms throughout her life, including interior design and architectural drafting. She now works with oils and watercolors, capturing the natural beauty of the sea, trees, and coastal communities. Her paintings provide a unique perspective on San Luis Obispo County, merging natural and architectural elements from unconventional vantage points. Morales aims to create a moment of recognition and curiosity for viewers as they identify each location in her paintings.

An artists’ reception is scheduled for Mar. 2, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery on Main Street. Attendees can attempt to identify various locations in Tigg Morales’ work while enjoying the art of all participating artists. The reception offers complimentary refreshments, live music, local flavor, and the artistic creativity of the coastal community. Wine will be available for purchase during the event.

