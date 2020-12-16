Assemblyman Cunningham announces committee assignments

–On Tuesday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he had been appointed to several Assembly committees for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session, including Assembly Committees on Agriculture, Utilities & Energy, Privacy, and Jobs, Economic Development & the Economy.

“Protecting and promoting our region’s small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be my top priority for the next legislative session,” said Cunningham. “These committee assignments will ensure that the Central Coast has an advocate at the table when some of the most consequential public policy in our state’s history is being deliberated.”

Cunningham’s committee assignments:

Assembly Committee on Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy (Vice Chair)

With a focus on the state’s small business community, Cunningham will use his Vice Chairmanship to advance policies that protect and promote the Central Coast economy.

Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy

In the aftermath of August’s rolling blackouts, Cunningham will use his position on the committee to advocate for the diversification of the state’s energy production and investment in creative storage solutions. He will also continue to promote Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant as a clean energy alternative to carbon fuels, and push for the construction of offshore wind on the Central Coast.

Assembly Committee on Agriculture

As the Central Coast economy’s largest sector, Cunningham will continue to advocate for common sense policies that protect local farmers and encourage job growth.

Assembly Committee on Business and Professions

Entering his fifth year on the influential committee, Cunningham will continue to advocate for licensure reform, including multi-state license reciprocity for spouses of active duty military members.

Assembly Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection

Last term, Cunningham spearheaded a package of pro-privacy bills and an anti-monopoly resolution. As a new member of the committee, Cunningham will continue to advocate for greater consumer privacy protections and work to hold big tech companies accountable.

Assembly Committee on Transportation

Cunningham will be a member of the Transportation Committee for the third year, where he will continue to promote the need to invest in Central Coast transportation infrastructure. Cunningham has made infrastructure investment a priority throughout his time in the Legislature, as he has been able to secure hundreds of millions of dollars for critical highway fixes like the Highway 41/46 Y interchange.

Assembly Rules Committee (Vice Chair)

Assembly Ethics Committee (Co-Chair)

Share this post!

email

Related