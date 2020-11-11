Assemblyman Cunningham releases statement on election results

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement in response to both San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County’s election updates:

“I am honored that the voters have elected me to a third term to represent them in the state Assembly — in the highest turnout election in history. I will continue to work hard for them, to solve problems, and to be an independent voice for the Central Coast and the people of California.

“I want to thank my wife and kids for their support and good humor. I want to thank my campaign team for securing this win. I want to thank our awesome volunteers and supporters that got our message out and got folks out to vote.

“We have a lot of work left to do. I am excited to get back to it.”

As of yesterday’s count, Cunningham holds a 55.1%-44.9% lead over his opponent with a total of 221,624 votes counted throughout the 35th Assembly District.

Dawn Addis, his challenger, released the following statement in regards to the results:

“Votes are still being counted, but it is very likely that this election has not gone our way. I wish Assemblymember Cunningham the very best for the term ahead of him. As a teacher, City Councilmember, and mother, I ran for State Assembly to bring my experience to tackling the tough challenges we’re facing. Wildfires are getting worse, housing is becoming less affordable, and workers and local businesses are hurting. I will not be in the State Assembly next year, but that will not stop my work on these and other issues. As citizens, we can help our leaders and we can hold them accountable.

I am very proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to the more than 99,000 voters who voted for me. Thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and supporters, we sent a message that a more progressive Central Coast is on the rise. I am deeply grateful to everyone who put their time, effort, and support behind me. I especially want to thank my family for supporting me and being with me every step of the way.

This is not the end, but the beginning. Progress comes to those who fight for it.”

