Assemblyman Issues Statement on EDD Issuing Benefits to Thousands of Inmates

–This week, local Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) issued a statement on the California Employee Development Department (EDD) paying nearly $1 billion in claims to state and county inmates, including infamous convicted killers on death row:

“While thousands of Central Coast residents struggle to get their rightful unemployment benefits, death row inmates seem to have no problems defrauding the system and stealing undeserved benefits. Just when we thought EDD couldn’t be more flawed, they have found another way to surprise us. We need to fix EDD now and when the Legislature resumes session I will again be demanding a full and complete audit.”

EDD has been found to have paid more than $140 million to inmates in California prisons, and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars more to county inmates.

Since the start of the pandemic, Assemblyman Cunningham’s office reports helping thousands of Central Coast residents to resolve issues with EDD. Many of these issues resulted in residents not receiving earned benefits for months until legislative staff intervened, his office reports.

If Central Coast residents need assistance dealing with state bureaucracy – including EDD – they can contact Cunningham’s office by emailing Assemblymember.Cunningham@assembly.ca.gov.

