Assemblywoman named chair of select committees

Committees will focus on offshore wind and students with disabilities

– Assemblywoman Dawn Addis, (D-Morro Bay) has been appointed as chairperson of two Assembly select committees by Speaker Anthony Rendon. The committees are the Select Committee on Offshore Wind Energy in California and the Select Committee on Serving Students with Disabilities.

Addis has a background in both issues. As a former Morro Bay City Council member, she was involved in lease sales for five offshore wind farm areas off central and northern California. The Select Committee on Offshore Wind Energy will focus on policies that need legislative attention on this topic. Additionally, Addis is a special education teacher with more than 20 years of experience. The Select Committee on Serving Students with Disabilities will center on improving policies to benefit students with disabilities in California.

“These committee assignments by the Speaker show the Assembly’s commitment to work on issues that are vitally important to the Central Coast and all of California,” Addis said in a statement. “Both committees will focus on policies that need legislative attention and I’m ready to bring a Central Coast perspective and my experience to the work ahead.”

Assembly select committees, authorized for a two-year legislative session, meet publicly to discuss specific issues of importance to Californians. Speaker Rendon will approve the full membership of the committees at a later date.

