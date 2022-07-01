At-risk missing adult last seen in San Luis Obispo

Authorities seeking information on his whereabouts

– On Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m., detectives from the San Luis Obispo Police Department were contacted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of an at-risk missing person, Jason Errecalde. Errecalde resides in the city of San Luis Obispo and is under the police department’s jurisdiction so the case was transferred to SLOPD.

Errecalde was last seen on at 3 a.m. on Wednesday at his residence in 1500 block of Madonna Road. Officers and detectives have searched the immediate area for Errecalde, but he has not been located. Errecalde is described as a white male adult, 5’11”, 190 lbs., blue eyes, brown/gray hair, and was last seen wearing a tan tank top and tan shorts.

Detectives have spoken with several family members and believe Errecalde is likely still in the city of San Luis Obispo. They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Errecalde. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact SLOPD dispatch at (805) 781-7312.

Advertisement

Related