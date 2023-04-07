Paso Robles News|Friday, April 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Region » At-risk missing person last seen in Arroyo Grande
  • Follow Us!

At-risk missing person last seen in Arroyo Grande 

Posted: 5:17 am, April 7, 2023 by News Staff

Daniel Fisher is described as a 52-year-old White, male adult who is developmentally disabled.

Sheriff’s office seeking information on possible whereabouts

– On Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an at-risk missing person out of rural Arroyo Grande. Daniel Fisher is described as a 52-year-old White, male adult who is developmentally disabled.

Fisher was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 2100 block of Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande at approximately 6 p.m. and getting into a white Dodge panel van.

Fisher is 5′ 10″ tall, 220 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts, and blue tennis shoes. He is known to frequent the Five Cities area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.