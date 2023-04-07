At-risk missing person last seen in Arroyo Grande

Sheriff’s office seeking information on possible whereabouts

– On Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an at-risk missing person out of rural Arroyo Grande. Daniel Fisher is described as a 52-year-old White, male adult who is developmentally disabled.

Fisher was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 2100 block of Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande at approximately 6 p.m. and getting into a white Dodge panel van.

Fisher is 5′ 10″ tall, 220 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts, and blue tennis shoes. He is known to frequent the Five Cities area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

