Atascadero announces summer concert series line-up

Series will include a total of eight performances

– The City of Atascadero has announced the bands that have been selected for the 2024 “Saturday in the Park” Summer Concert Series. The concert series takes place at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will include a total of eight concerts to enjoy throughout the summer.

Line-up:

June 15 Rock Odyssey (classic rock of the 70s, 80s & 90s)

June 29 The Cinders Blues Band (blues)

July 6 The Rockin’ Bs Band (rock, country and more)

July 20 Garden Party (Classic soft rock)

July 27 Erin & the Earthquakes (dance rock, funk & soul)

Aug. 3 Josh Rosenblum Band (pop/rock blues)

Aug. 10 Stellar (classic hits through the decades)

Aug. 31 The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

All concerts are outdoors at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand and are free to attend. Attendees should bring a low back chair and their wallet if they would like to purchase any food.

There are concert series sponsor opportunities still available. If you are interested in more information regarding sponsor programs, contact Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

