Atascadero Cemetery District now hiring ground staff

– A message from the Atascadero Cemetery District, Pine Mountain Cemetery –

‘We are hiring cemetery grounds staff’

– The Atascadero Cemetery District is a public cemetery, a special district of the state of California serving the residents of the Atascadero Cemetery District. This unique work environment includes being a public employee with many benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, CalPERS pension with a current employee contribution of 7.75% and an employer contribution of 7.68%. Paid vacation time, sick time and 13 holidays. A working schedule of Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm with an occasional Saturday. The district has a long history of employee retention and development. The current grounds staff have been employed for over 20 years.

The district will train the right individuals that have a solid combination of soft skills, including commitment, self- motivation, care, compassion, understanding, respectfulness, customer service and dignity. The willingness and ability to develop new skills, work both independently and as a team, work outside in all types of weather, perform heavy lifting, attend training meetings both local and out of town.

The expectation is that the right individuals would use the knowledge and skills they have, while working to learn and develop in all areas needed.

Labor and equipment usage skills include landscaping, ride on lawn mower, weed eater, blower, dump truck, backhoe, tractor, welder, irrigation, chain saw, lowering device, performance of burials – open to close, equipment maintenance, concrete work, map reading, tape measurements, shoveling, raking, litter and trash removal and use of hand tools.

The district offers a career path without the need to move from one workplace to another. Although this is a relatively small operation, there are 3 salary levels of ground crew that are based on a combination of skills, ability, positive performance, and tenure.

The district has been in operation since 1922 and there is an expansion project with plans to start in the next few years.

The right individuals will serve an 18-month probation with eligibility for an increase in 6 months with a positive performance evaluation, including progress in developing new skills.

The right individuals will be placed in the Grounds salary scale* at a level based on their current skills and abilities. Currently there are no openings for SR. Grounds or Grounds Foreman. Each salary scale has 5 levels with 5% in between each step. The Board of Trustees evaluates the salary scales and individual salaries annually.

*Grounds salary scale $22.00 to $26.76

Annual $45,760.00 to $55,660.80

This recruitment closes on March 8, 2024. Send a letter of interest to A.C.D. PO Box 425, Atascadero, Ca. 93423. Letters must be postmarked on or before March 8, 2024. Letters must Include your name, address and phone number. Include information regarding your present and previous employment. Explain why you feel your knowledge, skills, and abilities make you qualified for this position.

Link: atascaderocemetery.specialdistrict.org