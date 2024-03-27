Atascadero Chamber of Commerce names community award winners

Gala set for April 20

– The community is invited to attend the annual Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner and Gala, set for April 20, at Rava Wines. Experience an elegant evening as we honor extraordinary individuals who shape our community.

The evening begins 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception. Guests will be entertained by Latin guitarist Manny Mestas, Paella cooked live by Grapevine Catering, and Folklorico dancers.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and catered by Cielo Restaurant paired with exclusive wines by award winning Eberle Winery, followed by a live auction and awards presentation.

This year’s community award winners:

– Citizen of the Year: Jerry Tanimoto

– Lifetime Achievement: Doug Filipponi

– Women of Influence: Wendy Lewis

– Community Organization of the Year: Atascadero Loaves and Fishes (ALF)

– Business of the Year: The Pottery of Atascadero

– Hispanic Business of the Year: La Parrilla Taqueria

The annual dinner and gala is the chamber’s most prestigious event of the entire year. Business and civic leaders in the Atascadero area will celebrate the accomplishments of the local business community. The chamber will also recognize Jacque Fields, outgoing chair, Raechelle Bowlay, incoming chair, and the board of directors.

“We are extremely honored to highlight amazing individuals who truly make an impact and shape our community,” said Atascadero Chamber President and CEO Josh Cross, “The chamber has been on an incredible journey this last year. All who attend will be inspired and leave with a sense of purpose and belonging. We can’t wait to celebrate with the Atascadero community.”

The event is black tie optional and the cost to attend is $150 per person. Purchase tickets at www.atascaderochamber.org or call (805) 466-2044.

